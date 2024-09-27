Since the beginning of the year, the debts of Ukrainians for microloans have increased by 1.5 times

Ukrainians owed more than 14.5 billion hryvnias to microfinance organizations from January to July 2024. Since the beginning of the year, the debt has increased by 5.23 billion hryvnias.

Such data is provided by the digital service for the analysis of state data "Opendatabot".

In total, 3,945,098 credit agreements for the total amount of 26.7 billion hryvnias were concluded in the first half of 2024. The number of contracts for this period increased by only 1.5% compared to the same period in 2023.

At the same time, 96% of microloans are taken online this year.

This year, an average of 657,000 microcredit contracts were concluded in Ukraine every month. For comparison: in 2021, this figure was 1.2 million contracts per month — 1.8 times more.

At the same time, the average loan amount increased by 1.4 times compared to last year — up to 6,776 hryvnias.

Most of the loans (62%) are issued for a period of 3 months to a year. Short-term loans up to a month account for only 17% of loans. In 8%, microloans are taken for more than three years.