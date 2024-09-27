Ombudsman: “Exchange” of children between Ukraine and the Russian Federation with the mediation of Qatar is a fake

The "exchange" of children between Ukraine and Russia through the mediation of Qatar is a fake, said Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

A number of Ukrainian media published information that Qatar allegedly announced an agreement with Ukraine and Russia on the exchange of children. As a source, they indicated French publications, which in turn referred to the French news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP). AFP received a comment from a "Qatari source".

It was said that nine children aged 12 to 17 and one adult would return to their families in Ukraine, and four children aged 2 to 7 would "reunite with their families in Russia."

"Actually, no one made any agreement. It looks like a frank promotion of Russian narratives," wrote Lubinets.

And he emphasized that Ukraine has not abducted and does not keep Russian children on its territory, does not prevent their return to Russia if they are on Ukrainian territory.

In addition, international humanitarian law does not provide for such a process as the exchange of children.