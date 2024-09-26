There are currently 55 000 people on the missing persons register. Most of them are military

The Ukrainian Register of Missing Persons under Special Circumstances contains information on 55 000 people.

This was reported by the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Leonid Tymchenko, in an interview with Ukrinform.

"Today, the Register contains information about 55 000 people. Most of them are military personnel. This number is quite dynamic: when the whereabouts of missing persons are established, in some cases it turns out that a citizen, for example, is in captivity. Unfortunately, we are also identifying the dead among those who were considered missing," he said.

Tymchenko also said that during the collection of biological material from family members of missing persons who are abroad, the National Police received 751 DNA profiles.

Of these, matches were found in 107 DNA profiles — that is, 107 families were able to find their relatives among the bodies that were considered unrecognizable.

DNA collection was carried out in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Germany, Spain, Italy and Turkey. It is also planned to be organized in Switzerland.