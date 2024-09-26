SBI is investigating the beating of a military man at a training ground in the Kirovohrad region

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has opened a criminal investigation into the beating of a military man at a training ground in the Kirovohrad region.

This was reported by SBI.

According to the investigation, on September 17, 2024, during fire training classes, a conflict arose between the instructor and one of the cadets. During the dispute, the official beat the soldier with the butt of a machine gun.

The cadet was hospitalized with bodily injuries, and SBI filed a case for the instructorʼs abuse of official authority. This is punishable by up to 12 years in prison.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.