South Korea is fighting the consumption of dog meat — subsidies will be allocated to farmers, and animals will be placed in shelters

South Korea wants to end the traditional but controversial practice of eating dog meat. Animals will be placed in shelters, and farmers and restaurants will be given subsidies to close their businesses.

Reuters writes about it.

A complete ban on dog meat will come into effect in 2027. The government will spend nearly 100 billion won ($75 million) to encourage owners of farms and restaurants linked to the dog meat industry to shut down or relocate.

Also, Korean farmers will be able to receive up to $452 for each dog they donate to the shelter. The authorities will try to accommodate as many animals as possible — homes must be found for half a million dogs.

"Many people are concerned that the dogs may be euthanized or killed within the next three years, but I can say with confidence that this is not part of our plans," South Koreaʼs Deputy Agriculture Minister Park Beom-soo said.

At the same time, local zoo activists criticize this idea — they say that all shelters in the country are not enough to accept dogs that were bred for consumption.