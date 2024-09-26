Republicans in the US Congress are investigating Zelenskyʼs visit to Pennsylvania

Republicans in the US Congress are investigating the visit of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to Pennsylvania to a munitions factory. They suspect "abuse of government resources" and interference in the presidential election.

This is stated on the website of the Committee on Oversight and Accountability of the House of Representatives.

During his visit to the USA, namely on September 23, President Zelensky visited a factory in Pennsylvania that manufactures 155-mm artillery ammunition for the Ukrainian army. Chairman of the Oversight Committee of the House of Representatives James Comer suspects that the trip was allegedly financed by American taxpayers.

Komar also suggests that Zelenskyʼs visit to the plant allegedly contributed to campaigning for the Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Therefore, Comer is requesting documents from the White House, the Department of Defense and the Department of Justice to investigate the possible misuse of resources by the Biden-Harris administration.

"The committee seeks to understand the circumstances that prompted, and any facts that could justify, the Biden-Harris administration to transport President Zelensky on an Air Force Department plane to Pennsylvania," the letter reads.

Republicans also mentioned an interview in which Zelensky criticized Donald Trump and his vice-presidential candidate Jay Dee Vance, which they believe could be considered interference in the US presidential election. They believe that this may have contributed to political gain for Vice President Kamala Harris.