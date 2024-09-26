During the night, air defense shot down 66 Shahed and 4 rockets

On the night of September 26, air defense destroyed 66 Shahed attack drones and 4 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles. Another 8 UAVs were lost in location, one returned to Russia.

This was reported by the Air Force of Ukraine.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Drones were shot down in Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Ivano-Frankivsk, Sumy, Poltava, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson and Kharkiv regions.

In total, Russia launched 78 drones, 4 X-59/69 missiles and 2 missiles of an unspecified type over Ukraine. The work of anti-aircraft systems is still ongoing.

Consequences of the attack

Explosions rang out in a number of cities in Ukraine.

In Kyiv, a gas pipe depressurized and a fire broke out in a high-rise building due to the fall of drone debris. 20 cars and a kindergarten were damaged.

A 62-year-old woman died in Odesa due to a Russian missile strike. In Zaporizhzhia, the Russians targeted residential buildings, injuring 8 people, including a 14-year-old boy.

The Russians attacked the energy infrastructure in the Mykolaiv region.

A critical infrastructure facility was damaged in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. Part of the city is out of power.