During the night, air defense shot down 66 Shahed and 4 rockets

On the night of September 26, air defense destroyed 66 Shahed attack drones and 4 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles. Another 8 UAVs were lost in location, one returned to Russia.
This was reported by the Air Force of Ukraine.
Drones were shot down in Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Ivano-Frankivsk, Sumy, Poltava, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson and Kharkiv regions.
In total, Russia launched 78 drones, 4 X-59/69 missiles and 2 missiles of an unspecified type over Ukraine. The work of anti-aircraft systems is still ongoing.
Consequences of the attack
Explosions rang out in a number of cities in Ukraine.
In Kyiv, a gas pipe depressurized and a fire broke out in a high-rise building due to the fall of drone debris. 20 cars and a kindergarten were damaged.
A 62-year-old woman died in Odesa due to a Russian missile strike. In Zaporizhzhia, the Russians targeted residential buildings, injuring 8 people, including a 14-year-old boy.
The Russians attacked the energy infrastructure in the Mykolaiv region.
A critical infrastructure facility was damaged in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. Part of the city is out of power.