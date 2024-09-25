The Embassy of Serbia in Kyiv will resume its work already this year.
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiga announced this after meeting with his Serbian counterpart Marko Djuric in New York.
"We appreciate Serbiaʼs support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and its participation in the Peace Formula. I reported on Russian strikes on our energy system. I welcome Serbiaʼs decision to restore its embassy in Kyiv already this year," Sibiga said.
- Serbia is traditionally one of Russiaʼs closest allies in Europe. It also has close economic ties with the Russian Federation. Since the beginning of the invasion, Serbia has resisted pressure from the European Union and has not imposed sanctions against Russia, although it has the status of a candidate country for joining the EU and therefore must pursue a common foreign policy with the European Union.
- The Embassy of Serbia in Ukraine has been temporarily closed for security reasons since March 2022.