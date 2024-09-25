The Embassy of Serbia in Kyiv will resume its work already this year.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiga announced this after meeting with his Serbian counterpart Marko Djuric in New York.

"We appreciate Serbiaʼs support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and its participation in the Peace Formula. I reported on Russian strikes on our energy system. I welcome Serbiaʼs decision to restore its embassy in Kyiv already this year," Sibiga said.