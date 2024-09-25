Same-sex marriage was legalized in Thailand — for the first time in Southeast Asia

Thailandʼs King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Tuesday, September 24, signed a law legalizing same-sex marriage in the country. This is the first such case in Southeast Asia.

France 24 writes about it.

The Marriage Act now uses gender-neutral terms and also allows same-sex couples to adopt.

This year, this law was passed by the Thai parliament. It will enter into force 120 days after it is signed by the king, on January 22, 2025.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra posted a greeting "for universal love".

"Thank you for the support from all sectors. This is a joint struggle for everyone," she wrote with the hashtag lovewins.

The law on same-sex marriage was brought to parliament by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin who actively supported the LGBTQ+ community.

"Justice and equality have become concrete in Thai society. Gender diversity will eventually be fully embraced. Congratulations," he wrote in X.

Activists also hailed the "monumental step" as Thailand became the third country in Asia where same-sex couples can marry, after Taiwan and Nepal.

In the run-up to LGBTQ+ activists staged a drag show in Bangkok to mark the progress and show their enthusiasm for the lawʼs passage.

Thailand has long been tolerant of the LGBTQ+ community, as evidenced by local surveys. Meanwhile, much of the Buddhist-majority kingdom maintains traditional and conservative values, and LGBTQ+ people say they still face discrimination in their daily lives.