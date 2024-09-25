During the night, the Air Defense Forces shot down 28 attack drones and 4 missiles

On the night of September 25, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 28 Shahed attack drones and four Kh-59/69 guided air missiles. Another 4 drones were lost in location in several regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups and radio-electronic warfare units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were brought in to repel the Russian air attack.

In general, the Russian occupiers attacked the Kharkiv region with an anti-aircraft guided missile S-300 and three missiles of an unknown type, while the Odesa region with four guided aerial missiles Kh-59/69 from the airspace of the Black Sea. The Russians also launched 32 Shahed unmanned aerial vehicles from Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk (RF).

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Anti-aircraft systems worked in Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Poltava, Mykolaiv, Odesa and Kherson regions.