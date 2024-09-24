Bihus.Info: MPs keep getting new cars registered to their relatives

MPs continue to update their car fleets, registering new cars to relatives or related companies and not declaring their use.

This is stated in the story of Bihus.Info.

Journalists found out that an MP from the "Trust" parliamentary group Serhii Minko comes to the parliamentary meetings in a new BMW X7 of 2022. The car was purchased in the spring of 2024, when the cost of similar cars started at $90 000. This car is not in the declaration of the MP.

The journalists also noticed that the peopleʼs deputy is already leaving the country estate where Minkoʼs family lives in a 2023 Mercedes GLE 53 AMG. This car was also purchased in the spring, its value can reach at least $120 000. It is not mentioned in the declaration of the MP.

Both cars are registered to the "Agrorecovery" company, which belongs to the MPʼs sister Iryna Hryshyna. According to the documents, she is engaged in crop cultivation and cultivation of grain crops. The company was created in April 2024 and immediately began to register expensive cars for it.

The MP from "Servant of the People" Serhii Mandziy also got into a new car. He comes to the Verkovna Rada in a new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado worth about $55 000. The car was registered in February this year to the company "Systems for Business 2", the owner of which — according to the documents — is Serhii Mandziy.

In response to the inquiry of Bihus.Info journalists, the MP stated that he uses the new car on a rental basis. And information about its use will be reflected in the declarations for the relevant period — in accordance with the requirements of the law.

Another representative from "Servant of the People" Bohdan Kytsak, who, according to the declaration, does not own a single car, came to one of the last meetings of the Verkhovna Rada in a Toyota RAV 4, the price of which starts at $36 000.

Kytsakʼs 69-year-old mother, who worked at the Berdychiv Pedagogical College, became the owner of the car at the beginning of 2024. According to colleagues, the woman has not lived in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Kytsak himself initially told reporters that he did not have his own car, but later changed his mind and said that he bought it with the money received from the sale of family real estate.

The most expensive renewal of the car fleet went to Anatoliy Urbanskyi, an MP from the "For the Future" parliamentary group. His MERCEDES-BENZ G 63 AMG (purchased by his wife Olena Urbanska) costs $8 million. The MPʼs wife is an entrepreneur and runs a restaurant. However, her income in 2023 was slightly more than half of the cost of the purchased car.