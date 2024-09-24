Over 23 million hryvnias have already been credited to Ukrainians as part of the “National Cashback”

As part of the "National Cashback" program, 663 000 Ukrainians have already received credits for the total amount of 23.6 million hryvnias.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Economy.

In total, as of September 23, almost 1.5 million Ukrainians joined the "National Cashback". They opened 1.65 million cards in banks. The payment card of 812 000 citizens was marked in “Diia”.

Over the past week, even more retail chains began to mark products with cashback on the shelves. Price tags with the program logo or other markings are already available in the ATB, Epicenter, Aurora, Tavria V, Kopilka, WOG, Comfy networks.

In addition, a search for products and stores participating in the program is now available via the link.

In total, cashback has already been applied to 203 000 Ukrainian goods from 1 137 Ukrainian manufacturers.

How to participate in the program?

To receive cashback from the state, you must:

submit an application through the website or mobile application of a bank participating in the program, or contact a branch. The following banks joined the program: “PrivatBank”, “monobank”, “Ukrgazbank”, “Sense Bank”, FUIB, “Abank”, “Bank Globus”, UKRSIBBANK BNP Paribas Group, “Oschadbank”, “Acordbank” and “Bank Credit Dnipro”;

determine the cards with which you pay for purchases and give the bank permission to transfer information about transactions from these cards in stores participating in the program;

open a physical or virtual card where the cashback will be credited;

in "Diia" in the "Services" section, select the "National Cashback" card for payments.

Cashback in the amount of 10% of the cost is charged for the purchase of goods from Ukrainian manufacturers included in the program. The exception is excise goods (fuel, tobacco and strong alcohol). Cashback also applies to Ukrainian-made medicines, wine without added alcohol and honey drinks.

The maximum amount of payments is 3 thousand hryvnias per month. The funds accumulated for the month will be transferred to the created card once a month until the 20th of the following month.

Funds received for participating in the "National Cashback" program can be spent on utilities, transport, medical treatment, mobile communications, sports, movies, etc. It will also be possible to donate them to the Armed Forces or purchase military bonds with them.

It is impossible to withdraw cash from the account where cashback funds are credited. Cashback funds accrued in 2024 can be used until January 31, 2025.