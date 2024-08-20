“National cashback” is being launched in Ukraine. 10% will be returned for the purchase of domestic goods

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for providing monetary assistance to Ukrainians "National Cashback". According to it, citizens will receive compensation of 10% of the value of the Ukrainian goods they bought.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Economy.

The program will start on September 2, 2024. Its launch will take place in two stages:

Manufacturers and sellers will submit an application for participation in the program through the “Diia” portal and register a list of goods.

Ukrainians will open special accounts, start receiving cashback and will be able to view the amount of accrued and paid cashback in the “Diia” application.

Cashback funds can be spent on medical, utility, sports, cinema, train tickets, and other services. Or donate to the Armed Forces or buy military bonds. The maximum amount of cashback is 3 thousand hryvnias per month.

Cashback will be provided for Ukrainian-made goods, including medicines and medical products. At the same time, it will not be calculated on excise goods.

The participation of buyers, manufacturers and sellers in the program is voluntary, so whether there is cashback for a specific product in a specific store, the buyer will be informed by the store. This can also be checked on the programʼs website.

How to get cashback

To receive cashback, a citizen must open a special account and receive a virtual or physical card in his bank or in the application. Give consent to the transfer of transaction data when purchasing goods from selected cards. And then select the "National cashback" service in the “Diia” mobile application.

Funds accumulated during the month will be credited to the created card once a month until the 20th of the following month. For example, cashback for goods purchased in September will be credited to the account by October 20. It will be impossible to withdraw cash from the account where cashback funds are credited. Cashback funds accrued in 2024 can be used until January 31, 2025.