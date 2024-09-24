TikTok has removed the accounts of Russian state media over suspicion of influencing the US election

TikTok has removed accounts linked to Russian state media for "participating in covert influence operations."

This is reported by Sky News.

Itʼs part of the social networkʼs efforts to prevent misinformation ahead of the US presidential election in November.

The accounts of the “Rossiya Segodnya” media group, which owns the “RIA Novosti” and “Sputnik” news services, as well as the parent company of the RT TV channel TV-Novosti, were deleted.

Previously, these accounts were restricted in the UK and the EU, and were also marked as state-controlled media. Now they have been banned forever.

Last week, a similar step was taken by Meta, the owner of Instagram and Facebook, which banned "Rossiya Segodnya", RT and others for "activities related to foreign interference".