Meta has banned RT and other propaganda media of the Russian Federation on its platforms

The company Meta announced the ban on the activities of the “Rossiya Segodnya” [and “Russia Today” — RT] media group and other Russian state media on its platforms.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to Metaʼs statement.

“After careful consideration, we have expanded our current measures against Russian state media. "Rossiya Segodnya", RT and other related organizations are now banned from our apps worldwide for foreign interference," it said.

The ban will be implemented in the coming days, the company added.

As Reuters points out, the ban marks a dramatic escalation of Metaʼs actions against Russian state media after years of more limited action by the company, such as blocking ads and reducing the reach of their publications.