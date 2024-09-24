High school is being reformed in Ukraine

The Ministry of Education and Science is reforming the high school. After the 9th grade, students will be able to choose one of two directions — academic or professional.

This was reported in the press service.

If the student chooses an academic direction, he will be able to study at the lyceum according to the chosen profile, for example, STEM or language and literature. Students will independently choose subjects for in-depth study, as well as subjects not related to the profile. They will prepare for admission to institutions of higher education.

Academic lyceums will become large educational institutions, where several groups of students will be formed, therefore, they will have the opportunity to offer different profiles and study subjects to choose from.

The professional direction involves admission to a professional college or an institution of professional preliminary education. There, students will learn a profession and choose subjects related to it. After completing their studies there, students will choose whether to enter the labor market or continue their studies at a higher education institution.

In Ukraine, a sociological study was conducted — more than 80 000 respondents took part in it: students, parents, educators and representatives of local authorities from all regions. Here are the results:

91% of high school students and 83% of students of professional (vocational-technical) and vocational higher education institutions would like to choose some subjects for study;

85% of high school students support the reform;

85% of parents of students in grades 10–11 support the reform, and 78% among parents of students in grades 5–6.

Changes to the legislation are currently being worked out, the program, textbooks and educational materials are being developed, the professional development of teachers is being established, and the renewal of the educational environment in future lyceums and colleges is underway. Communities, together with the Ministry of Education and regional administrations, are working on creating a new network of lyceums.

Piloting of the reform will begin in 2025 in individual lyceums in different regions. The national start of the reform is planned for 2027–2029.