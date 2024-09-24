SBU detained a military man on suspicion of preparing a Russian missile attack on his brigade in Kharkiv

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a military man in Kharkiv on suspicion of treason. The law enforcement officers established that he was pointing Russian missiles at his armed forces brigade and was preparing to flee to the Russian Federation.

The SBU press service writes about this.

According to the investigation, the recently mobilized 45-year-old resident of Kharkiv was remotely recruited by Russian military intelligence in August of this year.

He was given the task of correcting an air strike on one of the divisions of his Armed Forces brigade. In exchange, he was promised "evacuation" to Russia, where he planned to join the Russian Armed Forces and fight against Ukraine.

In order to fire, the suspect marked the "required" locations on a Google map and sent a screenshot to the Russian curator. He also conducted preliminary reconnaissance near the combat positions of the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces, which the Russian occupiers hoped to "bypass" during the missile attack.

Before firing, the suspect had to arrive at a designated place on the front line, and the occupiers had to create a "corridor" for him to cross the front line.

However, SBU detained the suspect at the stage of preparation for "evacuation" to Russia. During the search, the mobile phones he used to communicate with the Russian special services were seized from him. Now the suspect is in custody, he faces life imprisonment.

During the special operation, SBU also carried out comprehensive measures to secure the positions of Ukrainian troops.