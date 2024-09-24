The Air Defense Forces shot down 66 Shahed drones overnight

On the night of September 24, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 66 Shahed attack drones. Another 13 enemy drones were lost due to the active countermeasures of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In total, Russia launched 85 air attack weapons over Ukraine:

one "Iskander-M" ballistic missile from the Rostov region of the Russian Federation;

two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles from the airspace of the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation;

one missile (type to be determined) from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation;

81 Shahed-type attack aircraft from the Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtar regions of the Russian Federation.

The main direction of the attack was the north and center of Ukraine. The anti-aircraft systems worked in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Sumy and Mykolaiv regions.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The military urges citizens to notify law enforcement or the local military administration of any suspicious drone-like objects found, and asks them not to do anything with them on their own.