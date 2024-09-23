Japan fired signal missiles for the first time due to Russiaʼs airspace violation

On September 23, Russian military patrol planes violated Japanese airspace three times over Rebun Island in the north of Hokkaido.

This was announced by the Chief Secretary of the Government of Japan, reports The Yomiuri Shimbun.

The Japanese Air Force raised its fighter jet and warned the Russian aircraft by launching flares.

This is the first time that Japan launches missiles as a warning of a violation of airspace, the publication notes.

Tokyo has already issued an "extremely strict protest" to Moscow over the airspace violation, Kyodo added.