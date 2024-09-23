A Russian “combat group” was exposed in Odesa, which was preparing a violent seizure of power

An operational combat group of the military intelligence of the Russian Federation, which was preparing to forcibly seize state institutions in the region, was neutralized in Odesa.

This was reported by the SBU press service.

They seized more than 70 firearms with optical sights and ammunition, as well as body armor, helmets, ballistic goggles and other tactical equipment.

SBU claims that the members of the group were preparing to seize state institutions in Odesa at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, following the instructions of the Russian special services. They also planned to attack the Defense Forces from the rear if the Russians approached the port city.

However, after the failures of the Russians at the front, this operational combat group was put on standby and activated only in the summer of 2024, when they received secret tasks, say the Ukrainian special service.

SBU thwarted the groupʼs intentions and found out that the senior member of the group was a 49-year-old resident of temporarily occupied Crimea.

After the capture of the peninsula, he moved to Odesa, where at the beginning of the full-scale war, he began to form operational combat units under the guise of several public organizations (PO).

In general, PO dealt with issues of military history, ecology and jurisprudence, and in fact created underground groups: snipers, intelligence, communications, operational support and one of the main ones — an assault group.

In the selection of potential candidates, those involved gave preference to citizens with special skills, experience of conducting combat operations or narrow-profile specialists.

In the case of the capture of Odesa, the members of the group were promised "positions" in the local occupation administration of the Russian Federation.

In total, the participants recruited more than 20 people. All of them are currently under investigation.

During the searches, in addition to weapons and tactical equipment, instructions for subversive activities, a cold weapon, in particular with the logo of the special services of the Russian Federation, and computer equipment with evidence of crimes were seized from the suspects.

The investigators informed the detainees about the suspicion:

in an attempt to overthrow the constitutional system ;

; for the creation of paramilitary or armed formations not provided for by law .

The detainees were sent under arrest. They face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.