Ministry of Environment: the Desna River has become cleaner, but in the Seim there is repeated pollution

The situation with the pollution of the Desna River, which is the left tributary of the Dnipro River, has stabilized. At the same time, repeated pollution is moving along the Seym River, which flows into the Desna.

This was reported by the Ministry of Environmental Protection.

According to the agency, along the entire length of the Desna in the Chernihiv region, the water has become lighter, in some places there is still a dark-colored sediment on the bottom, but there are no unpleasant odors or fish plague. Living aquatic bioresources appear in the river.

The movement of pollution in the Kyiv region is not recorded.

As for the Seim River, repeated pollution was noticed there, which continues to move along the channel.

The improvement is recorded in the village of Chumakove in the Sumy region — the water has become clearer, but the yellow-green tint remains, in some places it is grayish.

In the villages of Mutyn and Ozarychi, the water is cloudy, the level of chemical oxygen consumption exceeds the norm by 4.3 times. There is no dissolved oxygen.

In the city of Baturyn in the Chernihiv region, there is darkening of the water, a slight specific smell, and no fish plague is observed. Chemical oxygen consumption exceeds the norm by 1.1 times.

What preceded

It became known about the pollution of Desna from the end of August. Fish died en masse in the river, and the water turned black. The pollution started from the Seim River, which is a left tributary of the Desna and flows through, in particular, the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, where hostilities are ongoing.

On September 10, the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that the Seim River was polluted by emissions from a Russian sugar factory.

On September 11, the Ministry of the Environment said that pollution of the Seim and Desna rivers resulted in 405 million hryvnias in damages. It will take about two years for their complete recovery.