CNN: The US will announce a new military aid package for Ukraine next week

Next week, the USA will announce the allocation of a significant package of weapons to Ukraine. However, Washington is likely to delay the delivery due to a lack of weapons in Pentagon warehouses.

This was reported by the CNN channel with reference to sources.

The Pentagon said this week that the US has $5.9 billion left in the presidentʼs arms reduction authority, which expires at the end of the fiscal year — in less than two weeks.

These powers allow the Pentagon to withdraw supplies directly from American arsenals and ship them to Ukraine, and this is how the US has provided Kyiv with most of its weapons.

The arms package, which is likely to include artillery, anti-aircraft defenses and other munitions needed for the war, is expected to be significantly larger than the recently announced ones, whose cost has hovered around $200 million.

CNN explains that the U.S. has recently provided smaller packages of military aid to Ukraine because the stockpile of weapons and equipment that the Pentagon is willing to send to Kyiv from its own stockpiles has dwindled. But with the possibility that these funds will run out, the US may go the other way, announcing large military aid packages that will take months to deliver.