The President renewed the composition of the General Headquarters

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky renewed the composition of the General Headquarters.

This is stated in Decree No. 640/2024, published on the website of the head of state.

The following were added to the staff of the General Headquarters:

the Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction Oleksiy Kuleba ;

; the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha ;

; the Minister of Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin.

Independent adviser to the president on strategic issues Oleksandr Kamyshin was approved as a personal member of the General Headquarters, and former head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba was removed from there.