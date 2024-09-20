The President renewed the composition of the General Headquarters

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky renewed the composition of the General Headquarters.
This is stated in Decree No. 640/2024, published on the website of the head of state.
The following were added to the staff of the General Headquarters:
- the Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction Oleksiy Kuleba;
- the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha;
- the Minister of Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin.
Independent adviser to the president on strategic issues Oleksandr Kamyshin was approved as a personal member of the General Headquarters, and former head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba was removed from there.
- The General Headquarters is an emergency body of the highest military leadership that provides strategic management of the Armed Forces and other military formations during wartime. It was established in Ukraine on February 25, 2022.