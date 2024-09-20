General Staff: Russia lost 1 340 soldiers and 20 tanks over the past day

On September 19, Russia lost another 1 340 soldiers killed and wounded at the front, as well as military equipment.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

In addition to manpower, over the past day the Defense Forces destroyed 20 tanks, 39 armored combat vehicles, 35 artillery systems, 2 anti-aircraft vehicles, 52 UAVs of operational-tactical level, 1 cruise missile, 59 vehicles and 6 units of special equipment.

Ukraine and Russia give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022 — then they declared 5 937 dead. Kyiv did not do this for a long time, saying that the data would be disclosed after the war.

On February 25, 2024, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky declared the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers — 31 000. He did not name the number of wounded and missing.