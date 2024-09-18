General Staff: The Russian army lost another 1 130 soldiers and equipment over the past day

On September 17, the Russian army lost another 1 130 soldiers killed and wounded, as well as military equipment.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 6 more Russian tanks, 3 armored combat vehicles, 25 artillery systems, the same number of operational-tactical level drones, 45 vehicles and 18 units of special equipment.

The total estimated losses of the Russians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, according to the General Staff, can be viewed in the infographic below:

Ukraine and Russia give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022 — then they declared 5 937 dead. Kyiv did not do this for a long time, saying that the data would be disclosed after the war.

On February 25, 2024, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky declared the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers — 31 000. He did not name the number of wounded and missing.