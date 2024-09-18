At night, the air defense shot down 46 out of 52 attack drones

At night, the Russians launched over Ukraine 52 Shahed attack drones from Kursk and Yeisk, as well as three Kh-59/69 guided air missiles from the airspace of the occupied Kherson region.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense shot down 46 attack drones. Aviation, mobile fire groups and radio-electronic warfare units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.

Thanks to radio-electronic warfare, five more drones disappeared from radars, and one flew to Russia. Also, rockets did not reach their goals because of EW. There is damage to agricultural machinery. Previously, there were no victims or victims.

Anti-aircraft defense worked in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Sumy and Poltava regions.