Boxer Usyk was detained at Krakow airport. He has already been released (UPD)

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk was detained at Krakow airport on the evening of September 17. The first deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Youth and Sports Zhan Beleniuk wrote about this first. Usyk has already been released.

According to the boxer, there was a misunderstanding. He expressed his respect for Polish law enforcement officers "who perform their duties, despite their height, weight, arms and regalia".

"Now everything is fine, our champion has been released, he is no longer being detained. In the photo, he is with our consul general in Krakow immediately after his release," President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote.

Zelensky reacted to the incident and previously wrote that he instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha and the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko to find out all the details of the incident at the Krakow airport.

"I was outraged by such treatment of our citizen and champion," the president said.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhiy Tykhyi also reacted to the detention of Oleksandr Usyk at Krakow airport in a comment to Babel.

"The Consul General of Ukraine in Krakow has already urgently left for the airport to find out the circumstances of the situation. The Ukrainian side categorically does not accept the attitude shown in the video towards its citizen and champion," he said.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha will contact his Polish colleague Radoslaw Sikorski to resolve the situation. The Minister also instructed the Consul General to express his protest and indignation at this attitude.