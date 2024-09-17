KIIS survey: Most Ukrainians would stay at home even if they were granted EU or US citizenship

The absolute majority of Ukrainians — 79% — claim that they would stay in Ukraine even if they were granted US or EU citizenship.

This is evidenced by a survey of the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.

Instead, 19% of respondents would be ready to go abroad. Another 2% of survey participants could not answer the question.

At the same time, in 2022, there were more Ukrainians willing to stay at home, even with the possibility of obtaining US or EU citizenship without any obstacles — 91%. And in October 2020, 69% of respondents wanted to stay in Ukraine, 28% would leave if they received another citizenship.

The largest number of people willing to stay in Ukraine is observed in the western regions — 81%. Almost as much — 80% — in the south. The least of these are in the east — 75% of respondents.

In terms of age, 86% of people over the age of 60, i.e. the absolute majority, are the most willing to stay in Ukraine, even after obtaining another citizenship. The least among young people aged 18 to 29. However, even in this age category, the majority of respondents would remain in Ukraine — 74%. In 2020, there were 47% of them.

The survey was conducted from September 1 to 6 by telephone interviews based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers. 1,022 respondents over the age of 18 took part in the study — residents of territories controlled by the government of Ukraine.