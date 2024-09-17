Ukraine calls on the International Chess Federation not to allow Russians and Belarusians to compete

The Minister of Youth and Sports Matviy Bidnyi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha and the President of the Chess Federation Oleksandr Kamyshin signed a letter to the International Chess Federation (FIDE), in which they call not to restore the rights of the Russian and Belarusian chess federations.

Ukraine is concerned about FIDEʼs plans to consider the issue of renewing the participation of Russians and Belarusians in international competitions at the General Assembly on September 21-22, 2024 in Budapest (Hungary).

Ukrainian officials recall that during the full-scale war, Russia killed more than 500 athletes and coaches, including 21 chess players. Two more chess players are considered missing. And they emphasize that Belarus was complicit in the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to the ministers and the president of the Chess Federation, Russian and Belarusian sports organizations are an instrument of the state policy of their countries.

"Admitting them to the competition would mean legitimizing the war waged by these countries," the letter states.

Ukraine calls on the International Chess Federation to continue suspending athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international competitions.