The Verkhovna Rada as a whole adopted the bill on restarting customs

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) adopted in its entirety draft law No. 6490-d on the reset of customs. 260 MPs voted pro.

Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Yaroslav Zheleznyak informed about this.

The draft law provides for a transparent competition for the position of the head of the State Customs Service and his political independence. The document also proposed introducing integrity checks and lifestyle monitoring and the possibility of interviewing customs officials with the use of a polygraph.

In addition, the draft law provides for an independent audit of customs authorities and requirements for acceptance into service. Within 18 months after the election of the new head, re-certification of all customs employees will take place, in particular on the issue of integrity. Failure to pass re-certification will mean the dismissal of such an employee. Customs officials should also be paid more.

This is an important structural beacon from the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the USA, which will unlock $6 billion in aid for Ukraine.