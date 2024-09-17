The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading the draft law on the military service of foreigners in Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) adopted in the first reading draft law No. 12023 on changes to the rules of military service under a contract for foreigners and stateless persons. The document was supported by 278 MPs.

The MP from the "Voice" faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

The document proposes to allow foreigners and stateless persons to sign contracts with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Special Service of Transport and the National Guard.

The draft law envisages the creation of a Center for Recruiting foreigners, where they will be checked. During it, they plan to find out: