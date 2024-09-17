The Verkhovna Rada supported the draft law on increasing taxes

In the first reading, the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) supported draft law No. 11416d on increasing taxes. 241 MPs voted pro.

This was reported by the first deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

The draft law provides for:

increase in military duty from 1.5% to 5%;

increase of taxes on the 1st and 2nd group of private enterpreneurs;

advance payments at gas stations;

establishing a military levy in the amount of 1% of income for the private enterpreneurs of the 3rd group;

increase in income tax for financial companies to 25%;

monthly reporting of personal income tax (for economy booking);

(for economy booking); 50% tax on bank profits in 2024.

Tax changes should bring 58 billion hryvnias in 2024 and 137 billion hryvnias in 2025.