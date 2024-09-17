The Air Defense Forces shot down 34 Russian drones out of 51 at night. Electricity and water were cut off in Sumy due to the attack

On the night of September 17, Russia launched 51 Shahed attack drones over Ukraine. In particular, Sumy came under a massive attack.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine writes about this.

The Air Defense Forces shot down 34 drones. In addition, 12 UAVs were lost in location in several regions of Ukraine due to the work of EW. Two more drones returned to Russia.

Anti-aircraft defense worked in the Mykolaiv, Kherson, Sumy, Poltava and Kharkiv regions.

In particular, Sumy and the region came under a massive air strike. The Russians hit energy facilities. Because of this, residents of the regional center, as well as a number of districts of the region, were left without electricity.

Due to the lack of electricity, trolleybuses will not run in Sumy today.

Critical infrastructure facilities — water utilities, hospitals, and others — are currently connected to backup power systems. Water is supplied to Sumy with reduced pressure.