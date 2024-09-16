1.2 million Ukrainians joined the “National Cashback” program

During the two weeks of testing the "National Cashback" program, 1.2 million Ukrainians opened cards to receive payments.

This was announced by the First Vice Prime Minister — Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko at the event "Economic Policy of Ukraine: Reconstruction during the War", Mezha reports.

Testing of "National Cashback" will continue until October. It will be fully launched next month. 169 000 products of Ukrainian manufacturers were added to the program, which is financed by international donors.

The list of sellers, manufacturers and products for which cashback is charged is here.

Funds accumulated during the month will be credited to the created card once a month until the 20th of the following month. For example, cashback for goods purchased in September will be credited to the account by October 20. It will be impossible to withdraw cash from the account where cashback funds are credited. Cashback funds accrued in 2024 can be used until January 31, 2025.

Cashback funds can be spent on medical, utility, sports, cinema, train tickets, and other services. Or donate to the Armed Forces or buy military bonds. The maximum amount of cashback is 3 thousand hryvnias per month.

How to get cashback

To receive cashback, a citizen must open a special account and receive a virtual or physical card in his bank or in the application. Give consent to the transfer of transaction data when purchasing goods from selected cards. And then select the "National cashback" service in the "Diia" mobile application.