The Russians hit a residential building in Kharkiv with an aerial bomb. There are wounded and dead

In the afternoon of September 15, the Russians attacked Kharkiv and the region. At least six guided aerial bombs were used. In particular, they hit a high-rise building in the Nemyshlyansky district.

This was reported by the Mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov and the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Sinegubov.

The impact destroyed one entrance of the building, damaged at least 1,500 windows and dozens of cars.

Currently, 42 victims are known, among them are children, the youngest is a year old. Another elderly woman died. Her body was found from under the rubble on the ninth floor of the apartment building. The fire has already been extinguished. All services and volunteers work on site.