Ukraine and Poland want to form a unit of Ukrainians living abroad

Kyiv and Warsaw are going to start forming a unit of Ukrainians living abroad. They plan to train him in Poland.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiga at the annual international conference "Yalta European Strategy", the correspondent of "Babela" reports.

According to him, there are about 300,000 Ukrainian men living in Poland, and in general, almost one million Ukrainians are currently abroad.

Andrii Sybiga added that now is the time to discuss the European Unionʼs development of programs to return Ukrainians home. Meanwhile, Ukraine should create appropriate security and other conditions.

At the same time, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Radosław Sikorski, calls on European countries to stop social payments to Ukrainians in exchange for learning the language of these countries. This applies to Ukrainians who use temporary protection.

Radoslav Sikorsky is convinced that this will help both the EU and Ukraine.

"Stop these payments to people who are subject to military conscription. There should be no payments for avoiding military service," he added.