On the night of September 14, Ukrainian air defense shot down 72 of 76 Russian Shahed drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of Ukraine.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

They were shot down within Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Poltava, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia and Sumy regions.

In addition, two drones were lost in location on the territory of Ukraine, two more returned to Russia.