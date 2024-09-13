The German military will be based in Lithuania — the countries have signed an agreement

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas signed an agreement that finalized the details of the German military deployment in Lithuania.

This is reported by Spiegel.

The document prescribes the legal status of German military and civilian employees who will arrive in Lithuania. In particular, the right to residence, taxation, organization of education for children of military personnel and civilian employees, health care services were regulated.

The brigade numbering up to 5 000 people will be fully deployed by 2027. The main deployment locations will be the city of Rukla and the training ground near the village of Rudninkai near the border with Belarus.

Last year, Germany committed to deploying its troops in the territories of the European Union and NATO bordering Russia. This is the first time since World War II that German troops will be based in other countries.