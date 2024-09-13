WHO approved the first mpox vaccine

The World Health Organization (WHO) has approved Bavarian Nordicʼs smallpox vaccine as the first vaccine against mpox (previously known as monkeypox). Now there is an outbreak of this disease in Africa.

This was reported by WHO.

The vaccine is intended for people 18 years of age and older as a two-dose injection, but it is "off-label," meaning it can be used in infants and children, as well as pregnant women and immunocompromised people in cases where the benefits outweigh the potential risks.

In addition, WHO recommends a single dose of the vaccine where its supplies are limited. Available data show that a single dose of MVA-BN vaccine given before challenge is 76% effective in protecting humans against mpox, while two injections guarantee about 82% effectiveness.

Biotech company Bavarian Nordic says it can supply "another 50 million doses" over the next 12 to 18 months, on top of the 13 million doses it previously announced it would deliver by 2025.

The company is currently in talks with global drug regulators to allow a new way to produce this vaccine that will speed up production.

More than 120 countries have confirmed 103 000 cases of mpox since the start of the global outbreak in 2022. In 2024 alone, there were 25 237 suspected and confirmed cases and 723 deaths from various outbreaks in 14 African countries.

What is mpox

Mpox is a viral infection commonly found in animals in Central and West Africa. It used to be called "monkey pox", but in 2022 the World Health Organization recommended replacing the term with mpox.

You can get this disease by coming into contact with an infected animal, but scientists are not sure if it is from monkeys. In their opinion, smallpox is transmitted to humans by rodents. A person can catch monkeypox if they are bitten by an infected animal or through contact with animal fluids — blood, feces, saliva, etc. You can also get infected if you eat undercooked meat. Smallpox is manifested by fever and rashes.