The police sent a man from Chernihiv into custody, who is suspected of sabotaging and transmitting data on the location of the Defense Forces

Law enforcement officers informed the resident of Chernihiv of suspicion of treason and sabotage committed under martial law (Part 2 of Article 111, Part 2 of Article 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The man faces life imprisonment.

This was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, in August 2024, a resident of Chernihiv joined a Telegram bot, through which he established contact with representatives of the Russian special services, which collected information of a military and defense nature. According to their instructions, the suspect collected information about the locations of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and objects of military-industrial complexes on the territory of the city. This data, including exact addresses and coordinates, he then transmitted via messenger.

In addition, the man voluntarily agreed to help the Russians carry out sabotage at the “Ukrzaliznytsia” facility. In particular, he set the tracks on fire. In an effort to receive a monetary reward for his actions, the attacker filmed the results on his phone.

During the search, law enforcement officers found and took away a mobile phone, a tablet with evidence of communication with the Russians, tools for committing arson, as well as an explosive device.

The suspect was remanded in custody without bail.