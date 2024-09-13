The former MP was informed of the suspicion of tax evasion of over 71 million hryvnias

The MP of Ukraine of the 1st, 3rd-7th convocations was informed of the suspicion of tax evasion (Part 3 of Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

This was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the former elected official illegally created a network of companies abroad, registered for him or for people under his control and close relatives. However, he actually managed them himself. As the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office said, these companies, in particular, received funds of "dubious origin" in their bank accounts, which were transferred to the accounts of the ex-MP. Then he disposed of these funds at his own discretion, placing them on deposit terms.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

During 2011-2018, the suspect received income in the total amount of 387.6 million hryvnias, which was subject to taxation. Instead, he hid the fact that he received this profit and did not report it in his tax returns. He did not pay taxes for the total amount of 71.4 million hryvnias.