The Ukrainian Cultural Foundation will be headed by Anastasia Obraztsova. What is known about her

On September 11, the second stage of the competition for the executive director of the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation (UCF) took place, the victory was won by Anastasia Obraztsova, the director of the Ukrainian Center for Cultural Studies.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications on September 12.

The following also applied for this post:

the first director of UCF Yulia Fedivʼs and her successor Vladyslav Berkovskyiʼs deputy Iryna Osadcha;

a producer of STB TV channel Yulia Fedets;

a politician and public figure Halyna Yerko.

Obraztsova has worked in the public sector for the past 11 years, eight of them in the field of culture and creative industries. In 2016-2023, she held senior positions in the Ministry of Culture (head of the creative industries sector, head of the expert group on creative industries, general director of the directorate of creative industries, acting director of the directorate of culture and arts), and in 2023 she headed the Ukrainian Center for Cultural Studies.

The new head of the fund will start work after signing a contract with the ministry. In this position, she replaced Vladyslav Berkovskyi, who was appointed in 2021.