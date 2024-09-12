GUR: The undergrounds blew up the Rosguards in Yekaterinburg

On September 11, an explosion rang out near a checkpoint of a military unit of the Russian Guard in Yekaterinburg, Russia. This was done by representatives of the underground in cooperation with Ukrainian intelligence.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Homemade explosives with a fragmentation effect with a total weight of 6 kg were placed near the checkpoint of the Russian Guards. As a result of the detonation, the personnel of the Russian Guard and automobile equipment were injured, GUR did not specify the detailed consequences.

To eliminate the consequences of the explosion, Russian special services, ambulances, and a medical evacuation helicopter were launched. GUR called it an "act of retribution."