The Russians struck the mission of the Red Cross in the Donetsk region — three employees were killed

Russian troops attacked the humanitarian mission of the Red Cross in the Donetsk region, killing three employees.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The attack took place on September 12, when Russian troops hit, probably with barrel artillery, the cars of the International Committee of the Red Cross in the village of Virolyubivka in the Donetsk region.

The ICRC employees arrived in the settlement to give local residents fuel briquettes for heating their homes. At the time of the shelling, they were unloading the delivered aid.

As a result of the attack, three men died on the spot. Two of their colleagues were taken to the hospital with shrapnel wounds and mine-explosive injuries, one of them is in serious condition.

The prosecutorʼs office started an investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets clarified that the three dead were citizens of Ukraine. He also noted that ICRC is aware of the attack, but at the time of publishing the news there was no official reaction.