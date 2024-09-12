All children are being forcibly evacuated from the Kupyansk district

A forced evacuation of families with children from the Kupyansk district was declared in the Kharkiv region.

Such a decision was made at a meeting of the Defense Council of the Kharkiv region, wrote the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

269 children from 29 settlements of the Kupyansk district are subject to forced evacuation:

The Kupyansk territorial community — 10 settlements, 158 children;

The Kurilivka territorial community — 6 settlements, 41 children;

The Kindrashivka territorial community — 13 settlements, 70 children.

Ten families with children have been evacuated so far.

All evacuees, Syniehubov writes, will receive material assistance from international partners, including the UN, as well as humanitarian, psychological and legal support.

Also, those who need it will receive temporary housing or, with the support of Ukrzaliznytsia, assistance in evacuation to other regions of Ukraine.

There is an evacuation hotline in the region at 0-800-33-92-91.

Since May 10, 15 031 people, including 1 282 children, have been evacuated from the Vovchansk and Lyptsi directions. The evacuation was implemented after Russian troops became active in the north of the Kharkiv region.