The Pentagon allocated almost $1.2 billion for the production of AMRAAM missiles. They will also be supplied to Ukraine

The US Department of Defense signed a contract worth almost $1.2 billion with the Raytheon concern for the production of advanced medium-range AMRAAM air-to-air missiles. They will be supplied, in particular, to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Pentagon.

Among other things, the funds will go to the production of missiles, the AMRAAM telemetry system, spare parts and other equipment for engineering and technical support of production.

The work will be performed in the city of Tucson (Arizona). They are expected to be completed by December 31, 2028.

This contract provides for the sale of military equipment to Bahrain, Bulgaria, Canada, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Norway, Switzerland, Ukraine and Great Britain.