The police detained three men who beat a soldier in Ivano-Frankivsk

Law enforcement officers detained three men who beat a soldier in Ivano-Frankivsk.

The press service of the police writes about it.

The conflict was seen by random witnesses, one of whom contacted the police. At the scene, the police interviewed witnesses and established that the victim is a 40-year-old serviceman. He was taken to a medical facility with multiple bruises on his head and body.

A bystander who tried to stand up for the soldier was also injured, he is also in the hospital with injuries.

The detainees are three residents of the Ivano-Frankivsk territorial community, aged 26, 21 and 17. It is known that the 26-year-old figure has already been brought to criminal responsibility for a property crime.

As the police established, three men were resting and drinking alcohol in the city center. A military man approached them and asked for funds for their own needs, to which the young men reacted aggressively. A conflict arose, which turned into a fight.

Now they are deciding the issue of announcing suspicions of group hooliganism to the three involved. The punishment is up to four years of imprisonment. The accused admitted their guilt.