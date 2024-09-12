During the night, the Air Defense Forces shot down 44 out of 64 Shahed attack drones

On the night of September 12, Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shot down 44 Shahed attack drones out of 64 launched by Russia over Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, during the night, as of 09:00, the Radio Engineering Forces detected 69 aerial targets. The Russians hit Chernihiv region with two “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles from the Kursk region, one Kh-59/69 guided air missile from the Bryansk region, two Kh-22/32 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 aircraft (from the airspace over the Black Sea in the direction of the Snake Island). Due to the opposition of the Defense Forces, most of the missiles did not reach their targets.

Also, the Russian army launched 64 Shahed attack drones from Kursk, Yeisk, in the Russian Federation, and Cape Chaud in Crimea. 44 drones were shot down. Three drones flew back to Russia, four more disappeared from radars in Ukraine.