Zelensky updated the regulations regarding the Shevchenko National Award. The main points

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on updating the provisions of the Taras Shevchenko National Award, introducing a number of changes to the procedure and nominations.

The decree was published on the website of the Office of the President.

The award was expanded with a new nomination — decorative and applied art. Before that, there were only seven nominations:

literature;

literary studies and art studies;

publicism and journalism;

musical art;

theatrical art;

cinematography;

visual arts.

Another important change concerns the nomination of candidates for the award. From 2024, only cultural institutions will be able to do this. Previously, experts and members of the Shevchenko Committee also had the right to nominate.

What is the Shevchenko National Award

The Shevchenko National Award was founded in 1961. This is the highest creative award in Ukraine for a significant contribution to the development of culture and art. It is appointed every year, while a person can be awarded once in a lifetime.

In 2024, the prize was awarded to: Yevhen Maloletka, Mstyslav Chernov and Vasilisa Stepanenko ("Publicism and Journalism"), Yaryna Chornohuz and Dmytro Lazutkin ("Literature"), singer Jamala and composer Carmella Tsepkolenko ("Musical Art"), Ivan Uryvskyi, Tetyana Ovsiychuk and Susanna Karpenko ("Theatrical Art"), artist Andrii Yermolenko ("Visual Art"). Awards were not presented in two more categories.

Last yearʼs prize was 429 000 hryvnias.