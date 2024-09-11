General Staff: Russia lost another 1 140 occupiers and 56 artillery systems

On September 10, the Russian army lost another 1 140 of its soldiers killed and wounded, as well as military equipment.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, according to the General Staff, over the past day, the Defense Forces destroyed 2 tanks, 13 armored combat vehicles, 56 artillery systems, 2 rocket salvo fire systems, 1 air defense vehicle, 58 units of automobiles and 6 units of special equipment, as well as 57 UAVs of operational and tactical level.

Ukraine and Russia give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022 — then they declared 5 937 dead. Kyiv did not do this for a long time, saying that the data would be disclosed after the war.

On February 25, 2024, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky declared the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers — 31 000. He did not name the number of wounded and missing.